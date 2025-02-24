Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE:U opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.32. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,367.16. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $2,119,991.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,448,834.24. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,766 shares of company stock worth $18,248,777 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.