Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Grab by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grab by 53.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Grab by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Grab by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -245.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

