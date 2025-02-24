Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $126.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.57. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $83.90 and a 1-year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,024.65. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. The trade was a 23.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

