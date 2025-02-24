Van ECK Associates Corp Has $242,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 90.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,656 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,953,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 503,824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,531,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 108.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 287,983 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $223.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. This trade represents a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $5,513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,125,524.16. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,833,799. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

