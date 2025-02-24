Van ECK Associates Corp Has $278,000 Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 835,830 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 52.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 771,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 266,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 312.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 257,310 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 255.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 277,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -117.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

