Van ECK Associates Corp Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SENEA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 92.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 16.2% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 156.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

