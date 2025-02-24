Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £45.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

