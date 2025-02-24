Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several brokerages have recently commented on VID. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

