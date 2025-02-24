Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on VID shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
