Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – Time to Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on VID. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Videndum
Videndum Stock Down 22.3 %
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.