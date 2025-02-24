Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several equities analysts have commented on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

