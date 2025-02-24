Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VID. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Videndum

Videndum Stock Performance

Videndum Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.59. The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.