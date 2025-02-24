Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) dropped 22.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VID shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

