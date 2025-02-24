Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.97 on Monday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,800,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

