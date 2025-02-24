W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,888,088,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPM stock opened at $264.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

