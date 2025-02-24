Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westlake were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 699.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 595,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,445,000 after purchasing an additional 520,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter worth $55,542,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 318,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Westlake
In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,758.72. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Westlake Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $109.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.48, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.38.
Westlake Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.77%.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.
