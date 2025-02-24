Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,653 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 4,213 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $553,209.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,088,465.14. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

