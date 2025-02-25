17,848 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

