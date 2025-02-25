1,789 Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 98.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 161.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOB stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

