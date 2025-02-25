1stdibs.Com (DIBS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect 1stdibs.Com to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 2.2 %

DIBS stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIBS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1stdibs.Com stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of 1stdibs.Com worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

