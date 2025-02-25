ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.25 and traded as low as $40.18. ACNB shares last traded at $40.82, with a volume of 53,306 shares traded.

ACNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $348.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). ACNB had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts predict that ACNB Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ACNB by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ACNB by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

