ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

