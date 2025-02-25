Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $132.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

