Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.96 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 210.27 ($2.65). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 365,220 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £458.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.96.

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

