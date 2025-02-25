Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $102.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $104.08 on Thursday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

