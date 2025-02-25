Aixtron (AIXXF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Aixtron to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter.

Aixtron Stock Performance

AIXXF opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

