Aixtron (AIXXF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Aixtron to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter.
Aixtron Stock Performance
AIXXF opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.
Aixtron Company Profile
