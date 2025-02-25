Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.74 and traded as low as $202.77. Alexander’s shares last traded at $204.61, with a volume of 7,881 shares.

Alexander’s Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexander’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexander’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alexander’s by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

