Alkami Technology (ALKT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $89.63 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 0.47. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $3,343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,904.63. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 15,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $594,389.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,287.48. This trade represents a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,298 shares of company stock worth $10,600,144. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

