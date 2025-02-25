Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,017 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at $402,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.