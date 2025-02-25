Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,280,000 after purchasing an additional 574,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,540,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,269,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,276,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 12.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,382 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,957,000 after acquiring an additional 232,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

