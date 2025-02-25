Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

