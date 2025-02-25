Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 17,390 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,390 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Creative Planning boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 81,866 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

