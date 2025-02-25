Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 84.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 56,364 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

