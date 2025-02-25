Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 615,076 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 492,160 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 578.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3,092.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

