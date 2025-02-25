Allworth Financial LP Buys 234 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $56,437,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 906,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,959,967.20. The trade was a 39.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

