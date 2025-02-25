Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average is $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

