Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,426 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after buying an additional 125,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,827,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 37,516 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

