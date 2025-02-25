Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,666,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,601,540,000 after purchasing an additional 564,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,363,000 after buying an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,329,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,297,000 after buying an additional 1,073,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after buying an additional 2,032,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.