Analyzing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Ryman Hospitality Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $199.85 million 3.74 $13.66 million $0.02 822.75 Ryman Hospitality Properties $2.32 billion 2.53 $311.22 million $4.39 22.41

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plymouth Industrial REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT 0.46% 0.20% 0.06% Ryman Hospitality Properties 11.61% 49.23% 5.28%

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 4,800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 104.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 1 5 3 0 2.22 Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 0 5 0 2.67

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $23.89, indicating a potential upside of 45.18%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $126.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

