Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AON were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $392.14 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $396.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

