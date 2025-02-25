Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 26.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 157.9% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,970,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $625,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.39 and its 200 day moving average is $233.12.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.85.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

