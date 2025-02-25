Arcellx (ACLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Arcellx to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

Arcellx Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arcellx from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arcellx from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arcellx from $87.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Arcellx from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $137,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,231.94. The trade was a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,355 in the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

