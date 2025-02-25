Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.81 and traded as low as $16.51. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 364,852 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm has a market cap of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 806,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 459,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 240,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

