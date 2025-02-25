Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.68 and traded as low as $60.46. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $60.98, with a volume of 8,414 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASHTF

Ashtead Group Price Performance

About Ashtead Group

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68.

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.