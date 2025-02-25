Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $473,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 29,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 43,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,299 shares of company stock valued at $25,055,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

