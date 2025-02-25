Atlanta Braves (BATRK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 24,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,653.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 211,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,354.52. This represents a 13.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,932 shares of company stock worth $1,864,395. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

