Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,010 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.26 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

