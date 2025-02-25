Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,080 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 311,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 253,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 239,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

