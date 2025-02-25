Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total value of $24,961,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,647 shares of company stock worth $151,878,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,314.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,307.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,136.27 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.