Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,689 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,071 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

